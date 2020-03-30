Fire displaces 2, MFD investigating

Two people were displaced after a fire damaged a house in Madison on Monday morning.

Neighbors dialed 911 reporting tall flames showing from the back of the house on the 600 block of Crandall Street at 11:37 a.m., according to the Madison Fire Department.

Firefighters on scene confirmed with a resident of the house that everyone made it out the building safely.

The rear porch was taking on heavy smoke flames, according to the fire department. Upon knocking down the porch fire, firefighters forced entry into the home, where fire had extended to the interior.

The fire was knocked down by 11:46 a.m., according to the fire department.

Fire investigators are still on scene in an attempt to determine the origin and cause of the fire. Damage estimates are not yet available, according to the fire department.

