A vehicle crash has impacted traffic in Iowa County on Friday night.

There are no confirmed injuries after two vehicles were involved in a crash at Highway 18/151 eastbound by County Highway HHH at 4:49 p.m., according to the Iowa County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency crews are on scene and no lanes in the area of the crash are open at this time, according to the sheriff's office.

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area. It is not known when roads will reopen.