A vehicle crash caused a road closure on Highway 12 in Madison Saturday afternoon.

The left eastbound lane on Highway 12 and Millpond Road, along with the right turning lane onto Millpond Road was closed due to the crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash. There are no injuries at this time, according to Dane County Communications.

The road was closed at 1:10 p.m. and remained closed until 2:13 p.m.