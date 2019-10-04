Crash causes delays on Highway 12 near Cottage Grove

At least two vehicles were involved in a crash near Cottage Grove on Friday night.

The crash on Highway 12 going eastbound at mile marker 69.4 was reported at 7:19 p.m., according to Dane County Communications. The crash took place near Millpond Road.

There are no reports of injuries at this time. All lanes are closed at US 12/18 going eastbound for at least two hours, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

City of Madison and Dane County emergency crews have been requested to the scene of the crash.