Crash in Janesville closes WIS 11 at S Read Rd

A crash at Wisconsin 11 at S. Read Road in Janesville has closed Wisconsin 11 both east and west bound, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Rock County Dispatch said the call came in for multiple vehicles involved in a crash. The Rock County Sheriff's department is handling the scene.

The crash happened at 7:43 a.m., according to WISDOT. All lanes of Wisconsin 11 are blocked in both directions, and are estimated to be closed for two hours.

A neighbor close to the scene told NBC15 that she saw traffic backed up down the street, as well as police lights and sirens going by her home.

NBC15 has a crew on the way to the scene, and will keep you updated as we learn more.