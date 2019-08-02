Crash in Walworth County kills two children

Two children are dead after a semi vs. car crash Thursday evening near Whitewater.

According to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, officers were called to Highway 12 for a two-vehicle crash. Responders found an SUV with extensive damage and a semi-tractor hauling a tanker in the ditch. A camper which was being pulled by the SUV was severely damaged in the intersection.

The preliminary investigation said a semi-tractor was hauling an empty tanker trailer was southbound on U.S. Highway 12 approaching the intersection with Walworth Avenue. A car pulling a camper trailer was northbound on U.S Highway 12 and made a left hand turn into the path of the semi. The semi struck the car in the rear passenger side causing severe damage

There were 5 people in the car. The driver was identified as 44-year-old Kristina Wilken of Waterford. She was transported with injuries to a local hospital. Her 14 year old daughter, Kaylinn Wilken, was killed in the crash. The front passenger was identified as 42-year-old Michael Koelsch of Boise, ID. He was transported with injuries to a local hospital. His twin 7-year-old daughters were in rear of the vehicle. One daughter, Olly Koelsch, was killed in the crash. The other was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

56-year-old Allen Guthrie of Elkhorn, the driver of the semi, was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit.

City of Whitewater Police and Fire and Rescue Departments, UW Whitewater Police Department, Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Ryan Brothers Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the incident.