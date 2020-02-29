Crash into power pole causes outage in Monroe County

Alliant Energy is working to restore power to the Norwalk, Wilton, Ridgeville, and Kendall areas Saturday morning after a truck crashed into a power pole.

Crews say it could take over eight hours to restore power. The crash that caused the outage happened around 2:00 a.m.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says William L. Rieck fell asleep behind the wheel of the truck, causing the vehicle to crash. He was the only person inside the truck, and was not hurt during the crash.

Before police found Rieck, his girlfriend called the Communications Center saying she had hit the power line police.

Melissa Bakke was cited for obstructing an Officer and Rieck was cited for reckless driving, operating a vehicle left of center, and failure to notify police of a crash.