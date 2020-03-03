Crash on I-39 near Janesville causing traffic blockage

A vehicle crash on the interstate near Janesville is causing traffic delays in Rock County on Tuesday morning.

The crash on I-39 going northbound has blocked all lanes in the direction since 9:38 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The roadway will be closed at mile marker 175 for approximately two hours. The Wisconsin State Patrol is at the scene.

There are no reports of injuries, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. It is not known how many vehicles were involved in the crash.