The Wisconsin State Patrol says crews are on scene of a crash on I-39/90 Tuesday morning.

Troopers have not confirmed how many vehicles were involved, of if anyone was hurt.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of I-39/90 at Avalon Rd. are blocked because of the crash. The left lane going northbound is also blocked because of road debris.

This is a developing news story and we will provide updates as we learn more.