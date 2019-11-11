Crashes and road closures reported during snowy Monday morning commute

Crashes have been reported during Monday's snowy morning commute.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the left lane of Highway 151 heading north near Sun Prairie is closed. This crash was reported at 4:30 a.m., and crews have estimated it will take 2 hours to reopen that lane.

Also, on Interstate 39 near heading south near Beloit, the left lane is close because of a crash. This crash was reported at 4:30 a.m., and crews have estimated it will take 2 hours to reopen that lane.

We will continue to update this article with the latest crashes and road closures. You can always find the latest information on the 511 website here.