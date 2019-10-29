Crashes in snowy conditions close parts of the Beltline Tuesday

Several crashes have closed parts of the Beltline Tuesday, after the first snow of the season.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes on US 12/14 heading west at University Avenue in Middleton were closed around 7 a.m. because of a crash. Those roads were reopened at 8:15 a.m.

There was also another reported crash on the Beltline at Gammon Road. All lanes heading west were closed around 7 a.m. As of 8 a.m., the right lane was still closed.

