Crashing temperatures Friday ahead of a possible freeze

The seasons strongest cold front is just hours away from sweeping through southern Wisconsin. This will bring a 30 degree drop in temperatures in just 24 hours to the area and the coldest temperatures so far this fall by early Saturday morning.

Look for scattered showers and isolated storms to continue Thursday night and through the day on Friday. Rain will taper off from west to east by Friday afternoon. In its wake, gusty westerly winds to 25 mph will bring falling temperatures throughout the day.

As skies start to clear Friday night, temperatures will dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Areas of frost and a freeze are possible by early Saturday. This has prompted a Freeze Watch for southwestern Wisconsin Friday night into Saturday morning.

This weekend will be the coldest since last spring, the last weekend of April to be exact. While we aren't anticipating a lot of moisture this weekend, an unsettled pattern will keep just enough for some light precipitation. With temperatures remaining cold, especially several thousand feet up, a few sleet pellets or snowflakes could mix in with any passing showers.

