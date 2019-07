Roads are blocked near Soldiers Grove due to high water.

Officials say there is a full north and southbound closure on WIS 131 between US 61 and WIS 171 because of water over the roadway.

East and westbound lands are also blocked on WIS 171 because of high waters. Roads are closed on WIS 171 from WIS 27 to WIS 131.

Officials expect the roads to be closed for hours.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is responding.