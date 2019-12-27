Crawford Co. woman shoots boyfriend during fight, sheriff says

A Wauzeka woman allegedly shot her live-in boyfriend during a fight on Christmas Eve, says Crawford County Sheriff Dale McCullick.

McCullick says Cheryl Lippitt called 911 and stated she had shot her boyfriend, Harold Schuh, inside their home on Industrial Drive. When deputies arrived, they found Schuh on the floor and he said he was shot in the arm and stomach, according to the sheriff. He was taken to Boscobel Hospital and later transferred to UW Hospital and is in stable condition.

McCullick said deputies reported Lippitt was intoxicated and said she and Schuh had gotten into an argument and began hitting each other.

Lippitt claimed she feared for her safety and shot Schuh and called police. The 50-year-old had bruises and cuts on her face and arms, according to the sheriff. He also said deputies reported items were broken and thrown around the home.

Lippitt was arrested for intoxicated use of a firearm, endangering safety, and domestic disorderly conduct.

The incident is still being investigated and McCullick said more charges could be filed.