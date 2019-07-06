Create your team for Dragon on the Rock

Dragons on the Rock is a community festival featuring dragon boat racing, food, music and other activities.

Racing includes teams of 21, paddling to the rhythm of one drummer, all in one dragon boat. No experience or equipment is necessary.

All of the money raised at Dragons On The Rock goes towards work done by KANDU Industries Inc. The company sets up opportunities for people with disabilities and disadvantages in the area.

Now is the time to recruit your team. You can register now and check out more details on the event here.