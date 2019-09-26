Four people arrested after credit union robbed on Madison's North Side

Four people were detained Thursday after robbing a credit union and leading police on a chase in Madison.

Police eventually forced the robbers off the road, where the vehicle crashed next to a UW Health clinic on Madison's east side.

According to Madison Police Department Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain, the UW Credit Union on the 1400 block of Northport Drive was robbed at 11:20 a.m. after a suspect demanded money. No weapon was seen.

DeSpain said officers spotted a getaway car and followed it to Sherman Avenue and eventually East Washington Avenue. Four people then tried to ditch the vehicle at Sixth Street and East Washington Avenue. They tried to run away and were arrested by police.

DeSpain said during the pursuit, the getaway driver collided with a few vehicles. A couple of people were injured, but no one had serious injuries.