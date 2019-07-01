Crews battle farm fire in Lafayette Co.

Crews are fighting a massive fire at a farming facility outside the village of Belmont in Lafayette County Monday evening.

Lafayette County Dispatch confirmed to NBC15 that a farm is on fire in the 15,000 block of Bethel Grove Road.

Authorities could not release any other information, but an NBC15 viewer says the farm is owned by an Amish family.

Video the viewer shared to NBC15 shows a massive fire at a large farming facility.

Belmont and Darlington fire departments responded at around 4:30 p.m. Monday.