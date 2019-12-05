Crews battle overnight chicken coop fire in Columbia County

No one is believed to be hurt as crews continue to battle a fire at a chicken coop fire in Rio.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the call for the fire came in around 1 a.m. Thursday for the structure off of Highway 22. Those living in the house near the coop are safe, but officials are still unsure whether any animals are still inside the coop that is fully engulfed.

No word on what caused the fire or if any roads will be closed as crews continue to fight it.

This is a developing news story and NBC15 will provide updates as we learn more.