Crews responded to a fire at a garage in Fitchburg Wednesday evening.

Dane County Communications says crews were called to a garage in the 1900 block of Greenway Cross in Fitchburg around 6:44 p.m.

Fire officials at the scene say no one was injured in the fire. The flames did damage nearby garages as well as cars parked inside. The flames are now out, officials say.

An estimate of damage has not been released.