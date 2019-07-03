Thirteen cattle dead in barn fire in Waterloo

Authorities say thirteen cattle died in a barn fire Wednesday morning.

Crews are still fighting the fire, and We Energies is coming to turn off electricity in surrounding buildings.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says Highway 89 is back open after closing in both directions at County TV to County T. That area was closed for just over two hours as crews fought the fire.

A dispatcher says the call came in around 3:00 a.m. and crews were arriving to the scene about thirty minutes later.

In a web search, it seems the fire is at J & R Bar Ranch on Highway 89.

This is a developing news story and NBC15 will continue to provide updates as we learn more.

