Two dead, two injured in Madison house fire

Two people are dead and two others are injured after a house fire in Madison.

According to the Madison Fire Department, the call came in at 3:15 a.m. for a fire on the 2100 block of Seminole Highway. Chief Steve Davis shared that the flames were huge when crews got to the scene. The fire was focused at the back of the home.

Two people were able to get out of the home safely, but two others were found inside by the Madison Fire Department. Both were taken to a local hospital, but were later pronounced dead.

#BREAKING @MadisonWIFire Chief Steve Davis just told me that two people have died and two others are in the hosptial from this house fire. He said the flames were huge when crews got to the scene at 3:15 a.m. Still waiting to learn the cause and where the fire originated. — Amelia Jones NBC15 (@AmeliaJonesTV) June 4, 2020

Crews said it took between 20 and 25 minutes to get the fire contained.

The Madison Police Dept Arson investigation team and the Madison Fire Dept are working together to determine the cause of the fire.

