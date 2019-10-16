Crews fight house fire in Town of Burke

Crews are responding to a structure fire in the Town of Burke in the Madison area Wednesday night.

Sun Prairie fire says crews responded to the fire in the 3800 block of Sunburst Road around 8:38 p.m.

Authorities say it is a box-level fire. Multiple fire departments, including Sun Prairie, DeForest, Truax, Marshall and Waunakee, are responding.

It appears a house is on fire, according to the address in Google Maps.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC15 as we learn more.