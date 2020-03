Crews are working to put out a house fire in the Town of Windsor near Sun Prairie Tuesday evening.

Dane County Dispatch tells NBC15 that a home caught fire in the 3400 block of Heatherstone Ridge in the Town of Windsor just before 7 p.m.

Several fire departments are responding, including those from DeForest, Sun Prairie, Truax air force base, Marshall, Columbus, Dane County and Waunakee.

This is a developing story. Check back in for updates