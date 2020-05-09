Crews fight house fire outside New Glarus, several engines called to respond

Crews are fighting a house fire in the 500 block of Green Valley Road in New Glarus in Green County Saturday morning.

Several fire departments across Green and Dane counties have been called to respond to the fire around 10:30 a.m.

The Wisconsin DNR is warning residents to be cautious when dealing with fire this weekend. The department is on high alert until early next week due to low humility levels and dry vegetation.

