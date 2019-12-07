Authorities investigating shots fired near Janesville

UPDATE: US 51 has reopened near Janesville. Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing.

The Rock County Sheriff's Department is investigating reports of shots fired outside of Janesville.

Officials say the call came in for shots fired at 2916 S. Highway 51 around 8:20 p.m. Saturday night.

Responders are still on scene and officials say it's an active investigation right now.

According to the Department of Transportation all southbound lanes are blocked at the intersection of Highway 51 and Wisconsin Highway 11. Officials say that closure is expected to last at least another two hours.

This is a developing story. NBC15 has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated with more details as they become available.