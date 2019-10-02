Crews monitoring Madison lake levels, Lexington Ave. expected to be closed several days

For the next 48 hours, the City of Madison Engineering division will be monitoring lake level after heavy rainfall Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

During the storms, parts of the city dealt with flash flooding and road closures.According to the Madison Police Department, five officers assisted with traffic control and helped stranded motorists. Officers estimated at least 20 cars stalled in water around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

"I observed several vehicles disabled in traffic with large quantities of water inside the vehicles," said one responding officer. "I assisted one driver who was sitting on top of his car because it was flooded. The water of the intersection was over my knees, and I stand at 5'11." I coordinated for other patrol to block traffic as vehicles were continually attempting to pass thought the area and failing."



Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, the following streets were closed:





First St. from E. Washington Ave. to Johnson St.



Johnson St. from Fordem Ave. to Sixth St.



Third St. from Packers Ave. to Dayton St.



Second St. at Dayton St.



Dayton St. from Sixth St. to First St.



East Mifflin Street at First St.



Sixth St. from Dayton St. to Packers Ave.



Lexington Ave. just west of Stoughton Rd.



By 9 a.m. Wednesday, the only closure that remained was Lexington Avenue. It's anticipated to be closed for several days. The Yahara River Path at Johnson St. is also not passable. Officials are urging people to not drive past barricades.

The Engineering Division is prepared for potentially more flooding and are advising people who live in lower lying areas to be prepared and pay attention to weather conditions.

"Those living on East Washington especially, should definitely pay attention and prepare just in case," said Hannah Mohelnitzky, Public Information Officer for the Engineering Division. "While we are expecting weather to not be near as severe Tuesday night into Wednesday, mother nature is so unpredictable so while while we are watching the forecast every step of the way until it gets here then we assess again.”

If anyone notices significant flooding they should contact City Engineering Operations 608-266-4430.