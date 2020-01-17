Madison crews preparing for bike path snow removal

As the next weather maker moves through Friday and Saturday, City of Madison Engineering Operations crews are ready to clear bike paths in the city.

As of Jan. 1, additional funding went into effect to support snow removal on bike paths on weekends and holidays in addition to its regular schedule, according to the City of Madison Engineering Division.

Engineering is responsible for about 26.56 miles of about 61 miles total of bike path in Madison. The division clears snow on both main arterial paths like the Southwest Bike Path and Cannonball Bike Path, in addition to secondary connector paths, not including on-street bike lanes.

Engineering operations crews approach snow removal manually first with construction utility vehicles that have different attachments like brushes and blades, according to the division.

If conditions call for salt or sand use, operations crews will apply sand first as needed. Crews apply salt as a last resort to address difficult winter conditions. Crews will only use salt or sand if snow isn’t able to be removed manually first.

Using salt or sand is a last resort because crews are salt certified and are trained to use salt responsibility, minimally and safely when necessary to protect the environment and infrastructure. Engineering crews will continue to remove snow from bike paths as long as the snow continues to fall.

While the engineering division handles 26.56 miles of bike path

snow removal, the Madison Parks Division covers the remaining miles with coordination on anything left in between.

The other part of the Madison snow removal team includes the Streets Division. The Madison Streets Division is the primary agency for treating and plowing the nearly 1,800 miles of traffic lanes of Madison. They deploy crews to service city-maintained sidewalks, bus pads, alleyways, crosswalks and more.

Each time the Madison Streets Division sends out plow trucks to maintain the roads, a Snow Plow Update is released.The updates cover how the Streets Division will be responding to storm and what roadway users can expect, according to the City of Madison Engineering Division.

To sign up for Snow Plow Updates, visit here.