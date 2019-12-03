Crews rescue 19 people from snowed-in cabin in Upper Peninsula

Nineteen people were rescued from an Upper Peninsula cabin covered in snow.

On Dec. 2, first responders were called to a family cabin on North Gaber Road, off M69, in Spalding Township.

The Menominee County Sheriff's Office says 19 people were trapped in an isolated cabin. The road to the cabin was buried under two feet of snow. There were 10 children and nine adults, ages 1-64, in the cabin.

The Menominee County Road Commission and Harris Fire plowed most of the road, but two of their trucks got stuck in the snow. First responders from Meyer, Mellen and Cedarville used Polaris Rangers to reach the cabin and rescue the stranded group.

First responders were called to the cabin at about 10 a.m.