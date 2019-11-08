Crews rescue bow hunter who fell on arrow in Fond du Lac County woods

A bow hunter is recovering after falling on an arrow in Fond du Lac County.

On Nov. 7, dispatchers received a 911 call from 39-year-old Jonathan Henninger. The Brownsville man told them he had tripped and fallen on an arrow and suffered a deep cut to his upper arm. He was bleeding heavily.

Henninger was alone. He had been bow hunting on DNR-owned public hunting land west of County Highway Y, south of the Village of Oakfield.

Henninger was able to put together a makeshift tourniquet to slow the bleeding, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.

Dispatchers and emergency responders used GPS coordinates to track down Henninger. They hopped on a UTV and pickup truck and then traveled by foot to get to find him in the woods.

Fond du Lac County Deputy Lucas Olson applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. Rescue crews carried Henninger out of the woods and placed him in the bed of the pickup truck. From there, he was taken to an ambulance and transported to St. Agnes Hospital.

"Coincidentally, this public hunting land was the site of a joint training exercise conducted by these same and additional agencies earlier this year. In that exercise, first responders navigated to various locations throughout the property using GPS coordinates provided by the Communications Center. That exercise became a reality this morning and helped save the life of the hunter who suffered a life-threatening injury," reads a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

Dispatchers received Henninger's call at 5:38 a.m.