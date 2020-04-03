Crews rescue deer that fell through ice in Marinette, Wis.

A deer is safe thanks to firefighters who rescued the animal when it broke through the ice Thursday.

Marinette Fire Department Asst. Chief John Pennings said crews were called to the scene on the Menominee River around 12 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The assistant chief adds that crews were at the scene for about an hour, saying it took about a half hour to rescue the animal, and then they stayed on scene for 30 more minutes to nurse the deer back - since it was hypothermic.