Crews respond to structure fire in Prairie Du Sac

Crews are responding to a structure fire in Prairie Du Sac Monday afternoon.

An NBC15 News crew at the scene reports that the fire is in the 14000 block of Selwood Road in Prairie Du Sac in Columbia County around 3 p.m.

Several departments are responding.

Columbia County Dispatch could not release any details at this time.

Neighbors tell NBC15 News that the house has been vacant for months. The neighbors say that the residents, a family, is often in Florida.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC15 News as we learn more