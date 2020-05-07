Two people safe but displaced after Fitchburg apartment building catches fire

Crews have been dispatched to yet another structure fire in our area, this time at a home in Fitchburg.

The two occupants are safe but displaced after their apartment building caught fire in the 3100 block of Seminole Highway around 8:13 p.m., City of Fitchburg Fire Chief Joe Pulvermacher tells NBC15 News at the scene.

However, the chief says the occupants will have to find somewhere else to live "for a while." The Red Cross will be offering assistance to those two displaced occupants.

Most of the damage was done to the first level of the three-story apartment building. Each occupant resided in a unit in that building.

Fire departments from Verona, Oregon, Town and City of Madison, and McFarland responded to the box-alarm-level call Thursday evening.

Thursday evening has been a busy one for fire departments across our area. Earlier in the day crews were dispatched to a smoky fire in western Baraboo in Sauk County.

Several hours later, firefighters drenched a house fire in the town of Sun Prairie. That fire has displaced its two occupants for the night.

Regarding why there are so many fires lately, chief Pulvermacher

said that with so many people staying home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are more opportunities for these types of fires to happen.