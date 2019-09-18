Crews respond to apartment fire on Madison's west side

Crews are responding to an apartment fire on Madison’s west side.

Dane County Communications says the fire was reported at an apartment building in the 5800 block of Russett Road around 9:49 p.m.

Authorities say a fire alarm went off, and smoke was discovered in a hallway.

As of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Madison fire officials say residents of three of the four units in the apartment building have returned to their homes. Residents of the fourth unit have yet to return.

No reports of injuries at this time. Madison Fire Department is responding.