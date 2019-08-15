Crews respond to fire at Sun Prairie apartment complex

Fire crews responded to an apartment complex fire in Sun Prairie early Thursday morning.

According to Dane County Dispatch, the call came in at 1:49 a.m. for a structure fire on Chase Boulevard. We're told the apartment building is predominantly senior living.

The Sun Prairie Fire Chief says the fire sparked in the ceiling in a restroom of an apartment. A ceiling fixture fell, and crews were dealing with spot fires for about two hours.

Officials say a woman living in the apartment got out without injuries, but one fire fighter was treated for inhalation.

Fire crews are still on the scene for a full investigation, but the fire is out.

People are being let back into the building, and a neighbor is taking in the woman who lived in the now inhabitable apartment.

Red Cross is also on scene of the fire helping the woman with other things like medication.