Crews are responding to a box-alarm-level house fire in Town of Sun Prairie Thursday evening.

Dane County Dispatch tells NBC15 News that crews were dispatched to a house in the 5700 block of Twin Lane in Sun Prairie around 5:45 p.m.

An NBC15 crew at the scene reports 10-15 fire department vehicles parked near the house fire. At this time, it appears there is not much smoke coming from the structure.

This is a developing story. Check back in with NBC15 News for updates