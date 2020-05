Firefighters are headed to a possible house explosion in Janesville.

According to Rock County Communications, they received a call about a house fire on the 800 block of Hawthorne Avenue at 9:15 p.m. Monday.

They said one caller did report a possible explosion that preceded the fire.

There is no word on any injuries.

