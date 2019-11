Injuries were reported in a two-car rollover in the Town of Dane Sunday afternoon, according to dispatchers.

It happened on County Highway DM. The call for the crash came in at 12:25 p.m., according to dispatchers.

Firefighters from the town of Dane and an EMS crew from Lodi responded. Dane County Sheriff's Department is still on the scene.

Dispatchers did not know the exact number of injuries or their severity.