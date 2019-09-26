Crews respond to sewage leak on Madison's east side

City of Madison crews responded after untreated wastewater leaked from a sewer on the city’s east side Thursday.

According to a release from Robert Phillips with the City of Madison Engineering Division, about 12,000 gallons of sewage leaked at 2702 Shopko.

The City did not immediately respond with what kind of waste leaked.

The City says the untreated wastewater was contained and did not enter surface waters.

The City says the notice is provided in compliance with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Administrative Code and the City of Madison’s Capacity, Maintenance, Operations & Management (CMOM) Program.

