Crews respond to tree on house, gas leak in Belleville

Authorities are responding after at least one tree fell on a house in Belleville amid severe storms Tuesday night.

Crews respond to storm damage in Belleville.

Authorities there say they are also responding to a gas leak at River and Third Street, and evacuations have been called for that area.

NBC15 News crews were on the scene of Serv-US Street, where a tree crashed into a home during the storms.

The homeowners told NBC15 they were inside at the time of the crash, and everyone was able to get out safely. They also say tree branches crashed into their son’s bedroom, and poked through to his bed. He was not in his bedroom at the time.

The family says they have a safe place to stay, and are contacting insurance.

The Belleville Fire Department and Alliant Energy crews responded to the scene.