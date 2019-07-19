Power outages, no injuries following 2 fires at MG&E substations

The Madison Fire Department is currently responding to a report of a fire at Madison Gas and Electric, and another fire on Wisconsin Avenue.

Courtesy: Brett Marshall

At 9 a.m., Madison Fire officials said the fire on East Main Street is knocked down. They also said there are no reports of any injuries.

The Madison Police Department confirmed no reports of injuries on their Twitter page.

According to Madison Fire, officials received a call around 7:50 a.m., and were dispatched to Madison Gas and Electric on Main Street.

A call for a second fire came in just after 8 a.m. along Wisconsin Avenue. It is not known at this time if the two fires are connected.

An NBC15 crew says MG&E workers and Madison fire crews are still on scene.

According to MG&E's website, more than 11,000 people are without power in the downtown area.

Officials said all traffic lights along Gorham Street are out.

This is a developing news story. Stay with NBC15 News as more information comes into the newsroom.