Crews responding to outside fire in Sun Prairie

Sun Prairie firefighters are on the scene of an outside fire Sunday afternoon.

A report of a house on fire at 2879 Deer Creek Run was made at 2:06 p.m., according to Dane County Dispatch. The incident is an outside fire and not inside a residence, according to dispatch.

Crews from Marshall and Cottage Grove were initially requested. Sun Prairie crews are still on scene.

There are no reports of injuries. It is unknown whether there were residents at the location of the incident.

This story will be updated as more information comes in.