Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire with visible flames near Sun Prairie Tuesday morning.

According to Dane County Dispatch, just after 6 a.m. a call came in for the fire on Branch Road near Sun Prairie and Bristol. Multiple fire departments are on scene fighting the fire in extreme cold temperatures.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

NBC15 has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this article with any new information.