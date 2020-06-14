Crews search Mississippi River in Crawford Co. for missing person

Crews are searching the Mississippi River for a missing person near Eastman.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office says they received the call at 3:15 a.m. Sunday for a missing person on the river near Gordon's Bay.

Authorities say the missing person is believed to have been part of a group who was camping at a nearby island. The individual allegedly attempted to swim from the shore to the campsite when they went underwater.

The group of campers called 911 after attempting to search for the missing person.

Multiple police, fire and EMS agencies were called to the scene and are currently searching the area by land, water and air.