Crews set up Annual Holiday Fantasy in Lights at Olin Park

Crews are hard at work in Olin Park in Madison to set up the 31st Annual Holiday Fantasy in Lights.

It's put on by the electrical union Local 159 Electricians.

"It's a nice change of pace. We get outside, and it's always a good time putting up the Christmas lights for everybody,” says the president of the union, Tom Lemens. “We enjoy doing this every year, and this is our 31st year.”

The display opens to the public Nov. 9. The lights will stay on dusk to dawn until Jan. 4.

