Crews testing soil ahead of library project at Reindahl Park

Parts of Reindahl Park will be closed as crews test the soil on Madison’s northeast side.

The city Engineering Division says crews will be testing the soil for its durability ahead of the future Imagination Center at Reindahl Park project.

The city released the following schedule:

• Week of Nov. 25, 2019: Digger’s Hotline, Crews will mark public and private utilities

• Early week of Dec. 2, 2019: With utilities marked, exact bore locations are identified.

• Mid week of Dec. 2, 2019: Drilling begins.

• End of week of Dec. 2, 2019: Drilling should be complete.

