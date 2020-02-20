Crews working to repair water main break in Monona

Monona crews are working to repair a water main break that occurred on Thursday morning.

The water main break occurred in the 5200 block of Tonyawatha Trail at 11:48 a.m., according to the City of Monona Emergency Alert system.

Crews are currently working to isolate the break. Water will need to be shut off in the area while the main is repaired.

All residents who will be affected by the water shut-off will be notified by crews, according to the City of Monona Emergency Alert system.

A door tag will be left for residents who are not at home. The City of Monona website will be updated as more information is received. Residents with questions can call City Hall at 608-222-2525.