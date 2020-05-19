Criminal complaint: Fight over marijuana led to deadly shooting of Shay Watson

Shay Watson was shot and killed by a 15-year-old during a fight over marijuana, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case.

The complaint filed Monday in the Dane County Circuit Court charges Myjee Sanders with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of the 17-year-old Verona Area High School student.

The 15-year-old suspect is being named, because he is being charged as an adult for the murder. Homicide is among the crimes for which juveniles are charged as adults in Wisconsin.

The complaint said an informant told investigators Sanders tried to grab a bag of marijuana from Watson and as the two struggled, Sanders pulled out a gun and shot Watson in the head.

Watson was found dead at a home along the 2700 block of Lyman Lane in Fitchburg in August of last year. An arrest was not made in the investigation until eight months later.

Sanders is being held on $500,000 bond.