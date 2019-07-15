Criminal complaint: Local paramedic accused of sexually assaulting patient during ambulance ride

A local paramedic has been accused of sexually assaulting a female patient during an ambulance ride between Janesville and Stoughton, according to a criminal complaint released Monday.

The complaint states 36-year-old Timothy E. Ovadal of Madison now faces 2nd Degree Sexual Assault and 4th Degree Sexual Assault.

Ovadal appeared in Dane County Court Monday, where he was released on a $500 signature bond, according to online court documents.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told Dane County Sheriff’s deputies at Stoughton Hospital that she had been sexually assaulted by a male paramedic identified as Ovadal.

The victim reported that Ovadal had touched her without consent and had exposed himself for about 20 minutes while in the ambulance driving from St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville to Stoughton Hospital on May 8, 2019.

A female paramedic was driving the ambulance while the incident occurred, according to the complaint. The victim says she was too scared to call out to the other paramedic, the complaint states.

According to Dane County Sheriff's deputies, Ovadal denied sexually assaulting the victim.

The paramedics worked for the private ambulance company, Ryan Brothers.

Ovadal is set to appear in Dane County Court for a Status conference on Aug. 19.

