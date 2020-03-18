Critical blood shortage amid Coronavirus pandemic

Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic, The American Red Cross says it is seeing a critical shortage in blood donations.

Experts say 80 percent of the blood collected by the Red Cross comes from blood drive donations. In the past week, more than 4,000 blood drives have been canceled, resulting in 100,000 fewer donations than usual. To put that into perspective, the American Red Cross needs 13,000 donations daily to keep up with demand.

“If it’s cancer patients, if it’s surgeries, car accidents, we just never know. And the best thing we can do is keep the blood on the shelves,” says Laura McGuire, external communications manager with the American Red Cross. “We’re really worried about the potential blood shortage in the future.”

McGuire says the Red Cross is taking steps to keep blood donors safe, like taking their temperature before making a donation, always using sterile equipment and keeping hand sanitizer at the ready.

“Giving blood is a very safe process. People shouldn’t be hesitant to give,” she tells NBC15 News. “We’ve got a number of safety protocols in place. Obviously we want to keep our donors safe, we want to keep our employees safe, and we want to keep our volunteers safe.”

McGuire says recipients should not be worried about the blood they are receiving either. At this point, there is no evidence Coronavirus can be transmitted through blood.

If a donor tests positive for Coronavirus after they already donated, their blood will be set aside.

“Any time anyone gives a donation and they’re not feeling well, we ask them to call [1 (800) 733-2767]. What we’re able to do is basically with the donation is quarantine it, just as a safety precaution,” McGuire says.

McGuire hopes more blood drives will be rescheduled in the coming weeks, and donors will step up to the challenge.

“When you look at crisis in America, this is the time that Americans really operate the best. And we ask them to step up and give blood,” she says.

Click here to for more information about your blood donation eligibility and where blood drives are scheduled for in your area.

