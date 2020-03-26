Crocs giving free shoes to healthcare workers during COVID-19 outbreak

Crocs is now offering free pairs of shoes to health care workers fighting on the front lines against the coronavirus.

Health care workers can place an order for their free Crocs on crocs.com. It's part of the “A Free Pair for Healthcare" program, according to a release from Crocs.

"If you’re a healthcare professional in need of our easy-to-clean, comfortable Crocs shoes, we’ve got you taken care of," Crocs said in the release.

This comes after Crocs temporarily closed all company-owned stores in the U.S. until April 2nd due to the coronavirus.

